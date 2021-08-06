Tick, Tock: Lawmakers Give Cuomo Deadline To Submit Evidence Amid Impeachment Inquiry

The clock is ticking on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the Assembly Judiciary Committee nears the conclusion of its impeachment inquiry into the embattled head of state.

A new letter sent by the Committee to the governor’s counsel said that they will “soon consider potential articles of impeachment,” and his defense team has until Friday, Aug. 13 to provide any final evidence or statements to be considered as part of the probe.

The impeachment inquiry was first launched in March, when the initial allegations of sexual harassment were made against Cuomo. Following that, multiple women came forward with allegations of the governor allegedly inappropriately touching them or making lewd comments in the workplace.

Officials also claimed that Cuomo and his top aides fostered a “toxic” and “hostile" workplace environment.

“The Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” the Committee wrote in the wake of the release of the Attorney General’s report that found him guilty of sexually harassing 11 women.

“Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes."

The wide-ranging impeachment inquiry expanded past the allegations of sexual harassment, and included whether or not he and his administration attempted to hide or alter data on COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes, severely undercounting them during the peak of the pandemic.

Cuomo has continued to deny any wrongdoing, despite the scathing 165-page report from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigators. It’s unclear how long it may take to impeach the governor.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I’m 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire life in public view. This is not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”

If Cuomo were to resign or be impeached, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would fill in for the remainder of the term, through the 2022 election.

According to reports, the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday, Aug. 9 to come up with a timeline for the next steps in a potential impeachment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.