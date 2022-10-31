This Heated Hudson Valley Congressional Race Could Be 'Election Night Surprise,' Report Says

New York’s governor’s race isn’t the only political matchup that could end up being closer than expected once all the ballots are counted, according to The Hill.

The race to represent the 17th Congressional District - which includes all of Rockland County and portions of central and northwestern Westchester County - could end up being an election night surprise, the outlet said.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is facing off against Republican State Assemblyman Mike Lawler in what some believe could be a political bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections.

In the days leading up to the election, forecasters at the Cook Political Report have moved the race from “leans Democrat” to a “toss up.”

In a move that could hint at just how worried Democrats are about traditionally deep-blue New York, First Lady Jill Biden spent time in the state Sunday, Oct. 30, where she appeared at Congressional campaign events for Maloney and fellow Democrat Robert Zimmerman.

National focus is also on New York’s governor’s race, where incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a slight lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

An Emerson College poll released Friday, Oct. 28 showed Hochul with 50 percent support to Zeldin’s 44 percent,

Her lead has shrunk dramatically since August 2022, when a SurveyUSA poll showed her leading Zeldin by 24 points.

“New York was supposed to be the saving grace that was gonna potentially save (Democrats’) majority, and yet it’s turned into this living nightmare,” GOP strategist Colin Reed told The Hill.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Click here to read the full report from The Hill.

