The Winner Is: Here's NY's New License Plate

New York State license plates are getting a makeover, and this time, the state is left it up to residents to vote for their favorite design.

The design that got the most votes that will become the state’s official license plate, becoming available to motorists in April 2020, is shown above.

The new plate, showing images from throughout New York with text reading "EXCELSIOR," Latin for "ever upward," will replace the Empire Blue & White plates, the majority of which are more than a decade old.

There were five designs to choose from, and about 325,000 New York State residents voted for two weeks up till Monday, Sept. 2 at 11:50 p.m. The winning design garnered nearly 50 percent of the vote -- a high total considering there were the four other designs up for vote.

The state announced the winner on Friday, Sept. 6.

The design features the Statue of Liberty, the New York City skyline, the Montauk lighthouse on Long Island, Niagara Falls and a mountain range, with blue, white and orange coloring.

The fact that a $25 license plate replacement fee will be added to the cost of the vehicle owner's registration renewal has drawn a backlash, with many calling it an unnecessary taxpayer burden and a cash grab. For more, click here.

A proposed plate design featuring the new Tappan Zee Bridge — whose official, but seldom used, name of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, pushed through by now Gov. Andrew Cuomo to honor his own father — tied for last place in the voting.

Republican State Chair Nick Langworthy filed a Freedom of Information Law request for internal documentation related to the contest amid widespread internet speculation it was "rigged" so that the new TZB design, officially bearing the Cuomo name, would win.

Click here to view the five New York State license plate designs residents voted on.

