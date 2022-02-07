Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
State Senator Alessandra Biaggi Says She's Running For Congress

Alessandra Biaggi
Alessandra Biaggi Photo Credit: New York State Senate

New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi announced her run for Congress as the lawmaker joins a crowded field looking to take over for gubernatorial hopeful Tom Suozzi.

Biaggi, age 35, of Pelham, announced her candidacy on Monday, Feb. 7 in the newly drawn Third Congressional District, which now includes parts of Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Bronx, and Westchester counties.

Suozzi announced he will not be seeking reelection after launching a primary challenge against incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Biaggi worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign before becoming a lawyer in the state office of storm recovery. She won her seat in the Senate in 2018 by defeating longtime Sen. Jeff Klein.

“I went to Albany to break the gridlock of New York politics. Since then, we’ve had a prolific series of progressive wins like codifying Roe and expanding voting rights,” she continued. “I'm ready to bring that same energy and resolve to Washington and bring the voices of New Yorkers on the Sound with me.

“This race will not be easy, but it is worth the fight. My camping for Congress will be people-powered - no corporate PACs, no-nonsense.”

The race for Suozzi’s seat is expected to be a busy one, with at least five other Democrats expected to run. 

