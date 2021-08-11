Speculation On Possible 2022 NY Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Includes Familiar Face

With Andrew Cuomo out and New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stepping in the governor’s shoes, some are speculating about who could potentially run in what could be a stacked 2022 gubernatorial election.

Cuomo resigned on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with Hochul, a Buffalo native, set to take over.

In recent weeks, with the walls closing in on Cuomo as he navigating through the sexual harassment scandal, speculation has been circling his administration regarding who could challenge for his seat in 2022.

Among those who could consider a run is a familiar face: former Secretary of State and US Senator from New York Hillary Clinton, who was reportedly approached by elder members of the Democratic Party in New York about running.

It is unclear if Clinton is strongly considering a gubernatorial run, and she has not commented on the matter publicly.

“To rule her out at this point in time would probably be premature,” Jerry Kremer, a former 13-term Democratic assemblyman on Long Island said on PIX11.

Hochul, replacing Cuomo, has not announced whether she will seek a second term next year, but her time in Albany is expected to give her a potential leg up and head start on the competition.

Another popular name being floated for the 2022 governor’s race in New York include Attorney General Letitia James, whose independent investigation found Cuomo complicit in sexually harassing at least 11 women, leading to his downfall and resignation.

New York City Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is also a popular name that has been whispered about. Other potential candidates include Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, and advocate Jumaane Williams.

“New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward,” DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who didn’t always see eye to eye with Cuomo has not announced if he is planning a gubernatorial run, but recently said that he “has not ruled in or ruled out anything. I have not made any decision about the future.”

