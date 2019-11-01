'She May Or She May Not': Bill Clinton Fuels Rumors Of Possible Hillary 2020 Run

Will she, or won’t she?

Former President Bill Clinton is stoking the flames of a potential presidential run for his wife, Hillary, in 2020, after she had informally stated she didn't plan on running.

This week, the former president said that his wife “may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t be president again,” while pointing to Hillary. Since Bill Clinton served two terms as chief executive, he cannot run again for the nation's highest office.

The new speculation comes as the Chappaqua residents head on a book tour that will span two countries and more than a dozen cities, including several in the area.

Bill Clinton’s words set off a spark on social media, with Hillary supporters coming out in spades speculating whether or not she would take another run at the Oval Office against Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to post “I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!”

In response, the former Secretary of State responded simply: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

