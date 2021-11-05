Sex Crime Charge Against Cuomo Is ‘Potentially Defective,' DA Says

Prosecutors investigating a groping allegation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are asking for more time, saying that a criminal complaint filed last week was “potentially defective.”

Last week, the Albany County Sheriff's Department filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime following an investigation by the New York Attorney General into claims of sexual harassment by 11 women.

In a twist of fate, on Friday, Nov. 5, Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked a judge for more time to complete its own investigation into the claims, stating that it lacks a sworn statement from the victim, Brittany Commisso.

“We were in the middle of that investigation when the Sheriff unilaterally and inexplicably filed a complaint in this court,” Soares wrote in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler. “We were in the middle of that investigation when the Sheriff unilaterally and inexplicably filed a complaint with this Court.

“Unfortunately, the filings in this matter are potentially defective in that the police-officer-complainant failed to include a sworn statement by the victim such that the People could proceed with a prosecution on these papers.”

The initial court summons had called for Cuomo to be arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 17, though an adjournment was granted until Friday, Jan. 7.

