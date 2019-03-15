Rockland Should Opt Out Of State's Move To Legalize Recreational Marijuana, Day Says

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is the latest leader in the state to urge "opting out" of the move to legalize recreational marijuana.

In a statement on Friday, March 15, Day said the legislation needs to be totally studied before being enacted.

"While medical marijuana in non-smokeable form has been helping people who have pain, recreational marijuana is not a panacea and may, in fact, make things worse," he said. "We are at a point in history where we are trying to get young people away from drugs; putting a government stamp of approval on the use of drugs is ill-advised."

Day points to health and safety concerns raised by the Rockland County Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Ruppert, who gave testimony against the legislation and by Sheriff Louis Falco.

"As a former law enforcement commander, I hear the concerns being raised by the law enforcement community loud and clear," he added. "It is critically important that our elected leaders in Albany take heed of these warnings as well."

Day said he has decided he will ask the County Legislature to exercise its "opt out" clause in legislation proposed by the governor.

"This is not about tax dollars this is about the damage that could be caused by government saying it is okay to use this drug," he said.

On Thursday, March 14, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said he and county lawmakers are studying the options, including considering opting out.

Putnam County officials said they are planning to recommend opting out.

