Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Rockland Renews Measles State Of Emergency

Kathy Reakes
A state of emergency has been renewed in Rockland County in response to a measles outbreak.
With the number of measles cases still rising, Rockland County has renewed its state of emergency that was set to expire on Monday, June 24, in an effort to wipe out the disease in the area.

County Executive Ed Day said the fourth state of emergency which will take effect at midnight on Tuesday, June 25.

Since the state of emergency was declared the county has provided 6,800 MMR vaccinations, bringing the total given since October 2018 to 23,758, Day added.

Currently, there are 275 cases of confirmed measles since the outbreak began last October.

“We are making progress against this outbreak and expect to see the number of MMR’s given climb higher now that New York has eliminated all non-medical exemptions to vaccination," said Day. "Locally we will continue to do everything within our power to combat this deadly disease and bring it to a stop once and for all. We urge everyone to follow the Health Department’s advice; get vaccinated against the measles, and if you are sick with measles please stay home.”

There is no new directive as part of the renewal, but does, prohibit unvaccinated persons from entering indoor places of public assembly which was rescinded in April.

“The renewal of this State of Emergency allows for the continued efforts of the Department of Health as well as the request of logistical assistance," said Rockland Health Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said, "Both are vital to ending this measles outbreak.”

Earlier in June,  Ruppert and the Rockland County Department of Health issued mandatory vaccination orders for all children attending summer camp and all camp staff.

Free MMR vaccines are available at the Rockland County Department of Health, Building A, second-floor clinic area, located at 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona.

For more information call 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520.

