Rockland County Executive Ed Day Announces Staffing Changes

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has announced a series of staffing changes that will take effect this week.

Day said beginning Monday, Feb. 28, Chief of Staff Mike Hoblin will replace Deputy County Executive Guillermo Rosa, who retired on Friday, Feb. 25.

"Guillermo Rosa has been by my side since I first took office in 2014 and moved mountains in service to Rockland residents," Day said in a statement. "Guillermo is directly responsible for many of the transformational initiatives we have implemented within county government over the last eight years and has led the charge of modernizing and reforming county operations, and for repurposing the Robert Yeager Health Complex in Pomona."

Day added that Director of Strategic Communications John Lyon will be promoted to the chief of staff role on Monday, and former News 12 Hudson Valley reporter Beth Cefalu is set take over Lyons' former post as the new director of strategic communications.

"These staffing changes will help keep Rockland on the right track as I serve the next four years as your County Executive," Day said. "We have made incredible progress since 2014, but significant work remains. I will not kick the can of necessary improvements down the road to future generations. Together we will continue down the path of fiscal responsibility, responsible economic growth and protection of our precious resources and natural environment."

