Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Speak At Anti-Vaccine Rally Set For Lincoln Memorial

Renowned and outspoken anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy is set to be a prominent speaker at a weekend march in Washington, DC, as a massive rally is planned for the Lincoln Memorial.

Kennedy, a former resident of Northern Westchester County, in Bedford, is expected to be a key speaker at the march, which is planned for Sunday, Jan. 23 regarding the distrust of vaccines among a group who reportedly have experienced negative side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

Attendees will gather at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Washington Monument and the march will begin at 11:30 a.m. ending at the Lincoln Memorial, where a rally will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Prominent anti-mandates are scheduled to address the crowd including Kennedy.

Previously, Kennedy had been active on social media stating that some COVID-19 vaccines have been untested and could cause serious health problems, despite a lack of evidence, leading to a ban from the social media platform.

Kennedy has a lengthy history of speaking out among the anti-vaccine community, while promoting theories that childhood vaccinations are linked to autism and other disorders.

In 2019, Kennedy’s sister, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, his brother, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and his niece, Maeve Kennedy McKean, called him “complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines” in an essay that was published in Politico.

“These tragic numbers are caused by the growing fear and mistrust of vaccines — amplified by internet doomsayers. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—Joe and Kathleen’s brother and Maeve’s uncle—is part of this campaign to attack the institutions committed to reducing the tragedy of preventable infectious diseases.

“He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines.”

The family noted that “his and others’ work against vaccines is having heartbreaking consequences.”

“The challenge for public health officials right now is that many people are more afraid of the vaccines than the diseases, because they've been lucky enough to have never seen the diseases and their devastating impact. But that’s not luck; it’s the result of concerted vaccination efforts over many years.”

