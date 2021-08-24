'Rhymes With Local': Kathy Hochul Takes Command As NY's First Female Governor

Just after midnight, Kathy C. Hochul, became the 57th governor of New York, making history as the first woman to take the reins of state’s highest office.

She was sworn in early Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the State Capitol by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony, just hours after outgoing governor Andrew M. Cuomo walked out the door amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat from Buffalo, who has served as Cuomo’s top lieutenant for seven years, is slated to reveal some of her priorities as well as her choice for lieutenant governor later Tuesday. A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony will also be held later Tuesday morning.

She assumes office two weeks after Cuomo announced his resignation, bringing his 10 years at the helm to an end.

Gov. Kathy C. Hochul signing documents making her the official governor of New York. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor," she tweeted after Cuomo announced his resignation.

While the new governor will enjoy a honeymoon period, she will have to grapple with a number of governing issues including dealing with the pandemic, including whether to mandate mask-wearing.

Gov. Kathy C. Hochul with her family. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul

Hochul, (pronounced HOKE-ul, rhyming with "Local') said she plans to usher in a style of governing different from Cuomo, one with civility and consensus in state government.

