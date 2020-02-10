Prosecutors Seek Harsh Sentence For Trump Confidant, Area Native Roger Stone

Ten days away from his scheduled sentencing, prosecutors are asking a federal judge to give a harsh prison sentence to longtime adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, Roger Stone.

Stone, a Fairfield County native who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester, was found guilty of lying to lawmakers who were investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and other charges.

He's due to be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 20.

In asking for a seven- to nine-year sentence for the 67-year-old Stone, prosecutors wrote on Monday, Feb. 10: "Roger Stone obstructed Congress' investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness.

"And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this court and the rule of law. For that, he should be punished in accord with the advisory guidelines."

Stone was indicted in January 2019 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Russia colluded with the Trump's presidential campaign.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated starting on Thursday, Nov. 14 before announcing on late Friday morning, Nov. 15 that it found Stone guilty on all seven counts resulting from his September 2017 testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Russia's efforts to damage Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

Stone lied in his September 2017 testimony to Congress to protect the Trump campaign from embarrassment, Federal prosecutors asserted.

“Roger Stone knew if this information came out, it would look really bad for his longtime associate Donald Trump, so he lied to the committee,” prosecutor Jonathan Kravis told the jury. “Ladies and gentlemen, Roger Stone is a political strategist. He knows how this is going to look.”

Witness tampering carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The other counts carry a maximum of five years each.

Stone was born in Norwalk in 1952 and graduated from John Jay High School in Cross River in 1970. When he was a junior at John Jay, he was vice president of student government.

