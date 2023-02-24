'Outrageous, Appalling': Hochul Lambastes Santos Over Proposed Bill Making AR-15 'National Gun'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is joining the growing chorus of criticism over proposed federal legislation that would designate a “national gun,” which is being co-sponsored by embattled Long Island Rep. George Santos.

"It's outrageous and appalling that New York Congressman Santos would attach his name to legislation that would designate the AR-15 as the 'national gun of the United States,’” Hochul said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 23.

She went on to describe the AR-15 rifle as a “weapon of war” that has been used in several mass shootings across the country, including in Hochul’s hometown of Buffalo in May 2022.

“The shooter used a modified AR-15 to murder 10 people in a despicable act of white supremacist terrorism,” Hochul said.

“This bill, which attempts to glorify the weapons that have been part of such horrific tragedies, adds unforgivable insult to injury for those families. It should never become law, and Congressman Santos should immediately remove his name from it, if he has any respect for New Yorkers."

The bill was introduced Friday, Feb. 17 by Alabama Republican Rep. Barry Moore, a staunch gun rights activist with an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.

“The Second Amendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion, and the press,” Moore said on Twitter. “Today I unveiled my bill to make the AR-15 the National Gun of America. We must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights.”

Santos, a Republican representing the 3rd District, which includes parts of Nassau County and Queen, is one of three representatives co-sponsoring the bill. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde are also named as co-sponsors.

Daily Voice reached out to Santos' office to ask why this is such an important issue to him. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Constituents of NY03 have been staunch 2nd amendment supporters. The congressman chose to co-sponsor legislation that pushes back on banning AR-15s."

Moore’s bill was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the House has not received the full text.

The bill’s full title reads, “To declare an AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round to be the National Gun of the United States.”

