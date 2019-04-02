Orangetown Supervisor Day Decides Not To Run For Re-Election After Social Media Firestorm

Following a social media firestorm, Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day announced that he will not be seeking re-election, citing pressures from his father, Rockland County Executive Ed Day, and other area lawmakers.

The younger Day announced on Tuesday, April 2 that he will no longer be pursuing a career in local politics, instead choosing to return to the private sector. He is currently a local business owner with the Route 59 Car wash in West Nyack.

"Thank you for everyone who has left supportive comments and thank you to everyone else for leaving their thoughts," Day posted on Facebook.

Day’s announcement came after a social media tangent involving his father, wife and others.

Day is saying that the sudden shift and announcement comes from lies and distortion, going so far as to say “I knew the county executive hated me,” according to lohud.com and was attempting to undermine his efforts in Orangetown.

Day was elected the Town of Orange Supervisor on Nov. 7, 2017, and took office in January last year.

Before purchasing the car wash across from the Palisades Center Mall, Day worked in the private equity and venture capital industry, where he became the Vice President at Selway Capital and its successor firm Columbus Nova Technology Partners, an investment firm focused on up-and-coming companies based out of Israel.

