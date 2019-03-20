Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's Who Won Rockland Village Elections
Politics

Orangetown Asks Residents How They Feel About Recreational Pot In Poll

Orangetown wants to know how you feel about recreational marijuana.
Orangetown wants to know how you feel about recreational marijuana. Photo Credit: www.maxpixel.net

To allow recreational marijuana or not?

That's the question Orangetown Supervisor Chris Day is asking residents in an effort to help Rockland County make a decision on the often polarizing topic.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to regulate and tax recreational marijuana in the state, counties, and cities with populations larger than 100,000 may adopt a local law to completely prohibit the establishment of one or more types of licenses (retail, growth, storage, transportation, etc.), in other words, they can "opt out," or allow the sale and use.

Several counties have already voiced their opinions on the topic, including Day's father, Rockland County Supervisor Ed Day, has said that he plans to ask the leaders to opt out.

So, let Orangetown know how you feel through a poll on Facebook .

It only takes a second to vote, Yes or No.

