One More Try: Cuomo Begs Amazon To Bring H2Q Back To NYC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has met with Amazon executives, including CEO Jeff Bezos, in an effort to encourage them to reconsider pulling out of a planned second headquarters in Long Island City.

The online retail giant announced on Thursday, Feb. 14 that it is backpedaling out of the planned deal to construct a headquarters in New York, despite strong support from area residents. The reversal of fortune came following a vocal outcry from some politicians due to their displeasure over tax incentives.

“After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” the company said in a statement. "For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term.

“While polls show that 70 percent of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.”

The announcement led to jubilation from some, and outrage from others, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo. According to a New York Times report, in the past two weeks, Cuomo has been doing damage control, attempting to lure Amazon back by promising to “help cut through the bureaucracy.”

In an open letter to Bezos set to be published in the Times, dozens of businesses, unions and community groups urged Amazon to reconsider pulling out of the New York deal and taking 25,000 high-paying jobs, many in the tech industry, with it.

“A clear majority of New Yorkers support this project and were disappointed by your decision not to proceed,” they wrote. “We understand that becoming home to the world’s industry leader in e-commerce, logistics and web services would be a tremendous boost for our state’s technology industry, which is our fasted growing generator of new jobs.

"As representatives of a wide range of government, business, labor and community interests, we urge you to reconsider, so that we can move forward together.”

In the letter, the stokeholds added that “Cuomo will take personal responsibility for the project’s state approval and de Blasio will work together with the governor to manage the community development process.”

One of the most vocal protesters about bringing Amazon to Queens was outspoken freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who opposed the proposed $3 billion incentive package that was offered by the state.

“This deal wasn’t a simple tax break. It was $3 BILLION dollars. When the community wanted to negotiate, Amazon said ‘all or nothing.’ They bailed when they didn’t get 100 percent of what they wanted,” she said. “Amazon was not coming to my Congressional district, had no concentrated outreach to us that I’m aware of, yet (with) no effort I defeated the richest man in the world?”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.