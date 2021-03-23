Once Crown Jewel 'Trump Force One' Now Sits Idle In Hudson Valley Airport

“Trump Force One,” a tricked-out Boeing 757 that once represented the former president’s personal wealth has become something of a relic of his past as it sits idly in a Hudson Valley airport.

Trump’s personal plane, which he enjoyed showing off before his time in the Oval Office, was once a popular talking point and rallying cry for the former president, though it is now defunct and sitting on a ramp at New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County.

According to multiple reports, the plane has not been used since Trump’s time on the campaign trail, and has seemingly been abandoned as he transitioned to a smaller personal plane, a Cessna 750 Citation X, which had made the rounds from New York to Florida, which he now calls home.

Pieces of the plane’s engine and other parts are reportedly being removed from the plane and can be seen shrink-wrapped in plastic at the airport. It hadn’t been used since President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

According to the Trump administration, the Cessna “is often referred to as a ‘rocket in the sky,’ flying at speeds up to Mach .92 and altitudes as high as 51,000 feet.

“It is one of the fastest in the world and allows for entry into smaller airports. The interior seats nine passengers comfortably and is outfitted with top-of-the-line interiors,” they noted. “The signature Trump Crest is featured prominently on the exterior adding an even higher level of luxury and beauty to this magnificent aircraft.”

Stewart Airport is not an ideal place to house the plane, according to reports. Storage locations are limited there, and the harsh winter weather could take a toll on the exterior of the aircraft.

Officials told CNN that in order to get the plane up and running again, it would require a brand new engine, as well as other parts that have been damaged or stripped. It is estimated that it costs nearly $20,000 an hour to fly the Boeing.

