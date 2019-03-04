Ocasio-Cortez, Writer Each Accuse One Another Of 'Taking Pride' In Ignorance

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a writer at the Wall Street Journal are using similar rhetoric as they engage in a war of words.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, the Wall Street Journal tweeted a link to a column by Grace Marie Turner, in which she says that the freshman Congresswoman “leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance - of the laws of nature, of history, of the Constitution, of the eternal battle for freedom - and still succeed.”

In the column , Marie-Turner writes that “as much as conservatives are aghast at the over-the-top collectivist ideas of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we cannot ignore the oversize intrigue with this young woman, who has gained instant influence and celebrity.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate, then took to Twitter, where she has more than 3.3 million followers, to hit back against the Wall Street Journal.

“I guess WSJ Editorial Page takes pride in their ignorance of our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, & mass incarceration; willful doubt on the decades of science on climate change; targeting of indigenous peoples, and the classist, punitive agenda targeting working families,” she posted.

Ocasio-Cortez has found herself in the headlines in recent weeks , after sparring with high-ranking Republicans, the Trump family and for her pushing the implementation of the Green New Deal.

