Ocasio-Cortez Slams Trump Administration For Overriding Dozens Of Security Clearance Denials

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took President Donald Trump’s administration to task over the overrides of dozens of security clearance denials.

The 2007 Yorktown High School graduate expressed her outrage at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, April 2, calling for subpoenas for White House staffers because the administration is not cooperating with lawmakers.

A White House whistleblower stated that no less than two dozen members of Trump’s administration were initially denied security clearance, but have since seen that decision overturned. The reported overrides included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were denied security clearances last year.

At the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat representing parts of the Bronx and Queens, mocked the administration, citing Kushner's alleged use of the WhatsApp application to conduct conversations involving sensitive information.

“Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk,” she said. “I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs? This is ridiculous. Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk.

“Every day that there is an unsecured line of communication that could be leaked, that could be hacked, that could be screenshotted without our proper channels, is a day that we are putting our national security at risk.”

