Ocasio-Cortez Rips Media For Coverage Of Her Move To Luxury High Rise

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in the spotlight yet again this week, but for her new luxury high rise, not her policies or outspoken social media presence.

Many news outlets are calling the 2007 Yorktown High School graduate hypocritical after it was reported she had moved into a luxury new home in Washington, D.C. The building - which is under construction - features no affordable housing units, which was a platform she championed during her campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional salary is $174,000, and her new building reportedly runs $2,000 a month for a studio a month, to more than $5,000 for a three-bedroom unit.

In response to the criticism, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter, lambasting the media for reporting on her new digs at the same time she and other high-ranking Democrats allegedly appeared on a domestic terrorist hit list by Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson.

“Journalists are sharing stories about where I live the same day it’s shared that myself + others were targeted by a mass shooter,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 20. “All this paired w/ amplifying unvetted conspiracy theories. It’s reckless, irresponsible & puts people directly in danger. This isn’t a game.”

Last March, Ocasio-Cortez said that “we need to kick luxury real estate lobbyists to the curb and defend working people’s way of life. The skyrocketing cost of living is a national crisis that can be addressed. It’s not just a New York City issue - it’s happening in every United States metro area.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s new apartment complex includes amenities such as private massage rooms, a full-scale demonstration kitchen, indoor lap pool, a cycling studio and rooftop infinity pool with a view of the Capitol.

