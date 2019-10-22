Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Hit-Run Driver Found After Crash Kills Area Woman
Politics

Ocasio-Cortez May Soon Be Getting Her Own Action Figure

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure. Photo Credit: @fctry

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting her very own action figure.

A kickstart fundraising campaign that was started on Tuesday, Oct. 15, by FCTRY - which launched a series of political action figures - quickly earned enough money to allow the company to add the Yorktown High School graduate to their collection.

The fundraising campaigned raised more than $20,000 from more than 1,000 backers in just a few hours.

The AOC action figure will stand at six inches tall and approximately one inch wide. The action figure will be sporting the white suit Ocasio-Cortez wore when she was sworn into Congress last year.

"AOC went from bartending and waiting tables to becoming one of the most influential politicians of our time, all in the span of three years. If Hollywood made a movie about her life, you'd probably say it was too far-fetched to believe," FCTRY CEO Jason Feinberg stated. "Adding her to our collection of political action figures was a no-brainer. AOC is the face of the future."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.