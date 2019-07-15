Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back At Trump, Calling Tweet 'Hallmark Language Of White Supremacists'

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump hit a new fever pitch after the commander-in-chief demanded an apology for several representatives’ “horrible and disgusting actions” following his weekend Twitter tirade.

Trump targeted the so-called "Squad" of 2007 Yorktown High School grad Ocasio-Cortez and fellow first-year congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and Rashida Tlaib as the progressive members of Congress followed purported racist tweets from the president.

Early on Sunday, July 14, Trump issued a series of tweets targeting the congresswomen, implying that they should “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……” he posted at 5:27 a.m. on Sunday.

“....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

“....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

The string of tweets has drawn outrage from many, as Trump targeted women all of color - though Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate, was born in the Bronx; Pressley was born in Cincinnati, and Tlaib in Detroit. Omar is a Somalian refugee who immigrated to the country in the early 1990s and has been a citizen for nearly two decades.

“When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!,” Trump tweeted shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

In response to Trump’s tirade, Ocasio-Cortez issued a response of her own on social media, stating that the president is leading his party into “outright racism.”

“It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color ‘go back to your own country,’ is hallmark language of white supremacists,” she posted on Monday morning. “Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans.”

Later in the day, Ocasio-Cortez added, “until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it. It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda?”

Trump’s comments have drawn scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats alike, with many elected officials making statements condemning the president’s comments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out on behalf of the congresswomen, in a lengthy post online.

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” she wrote online. “I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation,” she continued. “Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!”

