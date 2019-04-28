Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet Critical Of Fellow Democratic Congressman

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s social media game has helped make her famous around the country. Her latest Twitter gaffe may make her infamous.

On Thursday, April 25, while targeting Republicans on Twitter, the 2007 Yorktown High School graduate, erroneously referred to Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth as “one of the older male members” of the Republican Party.

"GOP: Let's pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators," her now deleted tweet said, including a picture of Yarmuth posing with a cardboard cutout of her..

Yarmuth responded later on Twitter: "I was a Republican 35 years ago, but I think I have become wiser as an older, white, male Democrat. I simply wanted everyone to know I welcome @RepAOC in Kentucky, regardless of what old white male Republicans think," the politician tweeted.

