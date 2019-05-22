Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Impeachment Proceedings, Says She'd Be 'Hard-Pressed' To Back Biden

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pressuring House Democrats to “move forward” with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, stating that it could be considered a “politically motivated” decision if they failed to do so.

Poll Who is your favorite candidate now in the 2020 Democratic presidential race? Former VP Joe Biden Sen. Kamala Harris Mayor Pete Buttigieg Sen. Elizabeth Warren Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Sen. Cory Booker Sen. Bernie Sanders Sen. Michael Bennet Gov. Steve Bullock Rep. Seth Moulton Rep. Eric Swalwell Other Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who is your favorite candidate now in the 2020 Democratic presidential race? Former VP Joe Biden 23%

Sen. Kamala Harris 3%

Mayor Pete Buttigieg 10%

Sen. Elizabeth Warren 7%

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke 3%

Sen. Cory Booker 3%

Sen. Bernie Sanders 0%

Sen. Michael Bennet 0%

Gov. Steve Bullock 3%

Rep. Seth Moulton 0%

Rep. Eric Swalwell 0%

Other 47% Back to Vote

The 2007 Yorktown High School graduate took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 21, saying “Congress swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. That includes impeachment.”

“It is just as politicized a maneuver to not impeach in the face of overwhelming evidence as it is to impeach w/o cause,” she posted. “Congress swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. That includes impeachment. We have a duty to preserve our institutions + uphold the rule of law.”

The call to arms reportedly came shortly after White House counsel Don McGahn ignored a subpoena to appear at a committee hearing at the president’s orders.

Ocasio-Cortez continued her Twitter binge, adding that “Just as what happens in the House doesn’t control Senate, what happens in the Senate shouldn’t control the House. DoJ outlined ev of 10 criminal instances. Pres is now obstructing legally binding subpoenas. We need to do our job & vote on impeachment. What Sen does is on them.”

The Congresswoman also went on to mention the impeachment of Chappaqua’s President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“Remember, Clinton was also impeached - that failed in Sen too. Our institutions didn’t suffer then, but they have been damaged greatly today w unwillingness to impeach. Whether it’s Dem fear or GOP recklessness, doesn’t matter. Failure to impeach now is neglect of due process.”

In a separate interview with The Guardian , when asked about who she plans to endorse in the Democratic presidential primary, Ocasio-Cortez said she’d be “hard pressed” to endorse frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’d be hard pressed to see that happen, to be honest, in a primary,” she stated. “I’m not close to an endorsement announcement any time soon. I’m still trying to get a handle on my job. It seems like ages but I’m just five months in and we have quite some time. The debates are in the summer and our first primary election for the entire country isn’t until next year.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.