NY Times Says It Made Mistake With Coverage Of Trump Sex Assault Accuser From Area

In a rare "Bulletin Board" apology to readers, The New York Times says it was overly cautious in its coverage of the latest sexual assault allegations against President Trump.

E. Jean Carroll, a writer and advice columnist who lives in the Hudson Valley, went public with details about an alleged violent attack in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s by Donald Trump.

Daily Voice's coverage of her allegations were reported here on Friday, June 21.

Carroll, now 75, listed Trump as the last of her most "Hideous Men," in a first-person magazine column that appears in this week's issue of New York Magazine. Carroll, who lives in a cabin on an island in the Wawayanda Mountains outside Warwick in Orange County, is best known for her "Ask E. Jean" column, which has appeared in Elle magazine since 1993.

The Times's Reader Center took the concerns of critics who contacted the newspaper to its top editors including Executive Editor Dean Baquet.

Baquet conceded that The Times underplayed the article, though he said it had not been because of deference to the President . Baquet said that he fact that a well-known person was making a very public allegation against a sitting President “should’ve compelled us to play it bigger.”

Baquet also noted that The Times wrote some of the earliest stories about Trump’s alleged abuse of women, but in this case, “We were overly cautious.”

Carroll is now the 16th woman to accuse the President of sexual misconduct. The magazine excerpt comes from her new book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

Since the Carroll story broke, The Times' editors have continued to discuss how it was handled, and Baquet concluded it should have been presented more prominently, with a headline on the newspaper’s home page.

The Times published an 800-word article on Friday evening, but did not promote the article on its website homepage until late Saturday morning and did not run a printed version until Sunday, June 23.

The full Times follow-up story can be found by clicking here.

