NY State Senator Resigns

A New York state senator has resigned after serving nearly eight years in the state Legislature.

Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat representing the state’s 9th District on the South Shore of Long Island in Nassau County, announced his resignation Friday, July 29, in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

"Today is my last day as an elected official, and I will start a new chapter in my life next week in the private sector,” Kaminsky wrote.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to work on behalf of the residents of Long Island’s South Shore for the past eight years.

"I am constantly reminded of their resolve, commitment to community, and faith in our way of government, even when there is great reason for skepticism.”

Kaminsky went on to say that he would miss the opportunity to be their voice in Albany.

Born and raised in Long Beach, Kaminsky was first elected to the state assembly in November 2014.

During his first term in office, he set a record for most bills passed by a first-year assembly member.

He was later praised for speeding up the state’s reimbursement timeline for housing reconstruction following Hurricane Sandy.

Kaminsky was elected to the State Senate in April 2016 in a special election held after Dean Skelos was expelled from office for corruption. He was elected to a full term the following November.

Prior to his years in the state Legislature, Kaminsky worked as an assistant district attorney in Queens County. He later worked as an assistant US attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

His Senate term officially ends on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Kaminsky’s colleague in the Senate, Democrat James Skoufis, posted on Twitter saying it had been a privilege serving with him since their days in the Assembly.

“A true public servant, his voice and doggedness will be sorely missed in the New York State Senate," Skoufis said.

