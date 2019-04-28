NY May Require Gun Owners With Children To Lock Up Their Weapons

New York lawmakers may seek to become one of the few states that mandate that gun owners lock away their weapons from children.

There have been 63 unintentional shootings by children statewide so far this year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety . There have been at least 1,104 child shootings since 2015, the organization notes.

Last month, lawmakers passed a bill - which has not yet been signed into law - requiring gunners who live with children under the age of 16 to lock up their weapons when they are not in use. Those who failed to comply would face fines and misdemeanor charges.

“It was always about the kids. It was always about protecting from the accidents, the suicides, preventing kids from getting guns,” Westchester Assemblywoman Amy Paulin stated.

According to the New York Times , the bill will make exceptions for children under the age of 16 who have a hunting license, though its unclear if it will extend to the Boy Scouts or summer camps that teach kids to shoot.

The bill has come under scrutiny by gun owners, which has prompted a delay in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signing it into law, despite expressing his support for the legislation. He reportedly plans to review the bill in the coming weeks before potentially making it law.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

