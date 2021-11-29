NY Congressman Tom Suozzi Says He's Running For Governor

An already crowded lineup of gubernatorial hopefuls in New York got a little more full as a popular Long Island lawmaker threw his hat in the ring and announced his intention to make another run at the governor's seat.

US Rep. Tom Suozzi, whose 3rd District includes parts of Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens counties, announced on Monday, Nov. 29 that he will be challenging incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.

“I am running for governor of New York as a common-sense Democrat who gets things done,” Suozzi said. “I have the track record, common-sense approach to governing, and bold new vision to get it done.

“I can do it, because I’ve done it.”

A former Nassau County Executive, Suozzi previously ran unsuccessfully against Eliot Spitzer for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2006 and he was later defeated twice before being elected to the House of Representatives for the first of three terms in 2016.

“We're really at a crossroads right now. We don't need cheerleading, we need leadership,” Suozzi announced, adding “the far-left and the far-right have gone too far. I'm interested in getting things done.

“I'll work with anybody to actually solve problems and get things done for the people that I serve," he said. "It's not about being politically correct, it's about doing the correct thing.

Many have expressed interest in the governor’s race, including Attorney General Letitia James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Republicans Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino, and Andrew Giuliani.

Others who have floated the idea of running include Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, both Democrats, and Republicans Mike Carpinelli, Derrick Gibson, Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, and former Gov. George Pataki.

