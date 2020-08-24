NY AG Asks Judge To Order Hudson Valley Resident Eric Trump’s Testimony

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on a state court to compel Eric Trump to testify regarding an investigation of the family organization and its properties in the state.

On Monday, Aug. 24, James’ office alleged that Trump was originally to sit for a deposition in July, though he “balked less than two days before he was scheduled by agreement to give testimony.”

It is alleged that Trump, a Westchester County resident, "improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump's assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.”

James’ office has been investigating President Donald Trump and his organization since last year after Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets in order to secure favorable loans and insurance coverage, but deflated the value of other assets in order to reduce real estate taxes.

James said that she took action to force the entire organization - specifically Eric Trump - to comply with her office’s investigation into its financial dealings.

“For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation,” she wrote. “We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review.

“The Trump organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath,” James continued. “That’s why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony.

“Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

On CNN, Alan Garten, an attorney for Eric Trump, downplayed James’ announcement.

"There has been no lawsuit filed by the NY Attorney General," Garten said. "This is simply a discovery dispute over documents and the like. As the motion papers clearly state, the NY AG has made no determination that anything was improper or that any action is forthcoming. We will respond to this motion as appropriate.”

Eric Trump, who lives near Trump National in Briarcliff Manor, also took to Twitter to downplay the action, lamenting that James had a political agenda that has been ongoing since Donald Trump took office.

“Without any basis, the NYAG has pledged to take my father down from the moment she ran for office,” he posted. “This is the highest level of prosecutorial misconduct - purposely dropped on the eve of the Republican Convention for political points. Sad that this is her focus as New York burns.”

