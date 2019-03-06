Not So Fast: Hillary Clinton Now Saying She'll Wait On Mueller Report To Decide On 2020 Run

Hillary Clinton may be hitting the brakes and backtracking on her comments from earlier this week that she has ruled out a third presidential run, according to a new report.

On Monday, March 4, Clinton, who lives in Chappaqua, stated that she won’t be running, but will “keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” during a News12 interview.

However, according to Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent for the New York Times, Clinton’s comments were not meant to definitively rule out a potential rematch against President Donald Trump in 2020.

The former Secretary of State is reportedly waiting to see the results of the Mueller report before making any final decision.

“Spoke to someone close with Clinton in contact with her today," Haberman wrote on Twitter. "They say she wasn’t trying to be emphatic and close the door on running when she spoke to a local reporter yesterday, and that she was surprised by how definitively it played,” she said.

“The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t. She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report.

Clinton’s comments on Monday went viral, even prompting a response from Trump on Twitter.

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House," the president wrote. “Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!”

Not to be outdone, the former first lady responded quickly, tweeting a clip from the cult comedy “Mean Girls,” where one character asks “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Clinton’s flip-flop on a potential presidential run comes a day after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced that he was hopeful of effecting change and champion causes in the nation outside of Washington.

“I love our country too much to sit back and hope for the best as national problems get worse,” Bloomberg said. “But I also recognize that until 2021, and possibly longer, our only real hope for progress lies outside of Washington. And unlike most who are running or thinking of it, I’m fortunate enough to be in a position to devote the resources needed to bring people together and make a big difference.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

