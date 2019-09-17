New Yorkers Overwhelmingly Oppose License Plate Plan, New Poll Says

New Yorkers overwhelmingly are opposed to the new license plate plan that would force drivers to turn in their plates, paying to replace them after 10 years.

Under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed plan, beginning on April 1, 2020, if license plates are at least 10 years old, drivers will be charged $25 for new plates, regardless of their current condition. Drivers would also be charged $20 to keep their current license plate number.

According to a new Siena poll, by a 60-31 margin, New Yorkers oppose the plan, and an even larger number, 75-23, think the $25 license replacement fee is unfair. Ten percent of New Yorkers say they voted in a recent online poll to select the new plate design, and another third said they were aware of the poll but didn’t vote.

“New Yorkers of every stripe – regardless of party, region, gender, race, or age – oppose the new requirement to surrender license plates that are at least a decade old for newly designed state license plates. The opposition is smaller with Democrats, New York City voters, and black, Latino and younger voters, however, a majority or plurality of each of those groups oppose this new requirement on motorists,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“When it comes to the $25 license replacement fee, New Yorkers are even more united in their opposition. At least two-thirds of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or age group say the $25 license replacement fee is unfair. Bottom line message from voters to state: NO2PL8FEE,” Greenberg said. “Surprisingly, 40 percent of New Yorkers say they were aware of the late summer online poll to select the new license plate design, and 10 percent say they voted online to choose the new design.”

