New York Sues To Block Trump Administration's Abortion 'Gag Rule'

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the state is one of 21 to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration new measure that restricts access to abortion and other reproductive health services.

A coalition of 21 State AttorneysGeneral announced that they will be challenging the constitutionality of the Trump administration’s new “gag rule” which alters the Title X family planning program.

According to James, the rule relates to funding for Title X, the only federal grant program that funds family planning programs to help patients access contraception, cancer screenings, exams, and other related health services.

Title X debuted in the 1970s and provides reproductive health services for millions of low-income individuals each year through independent clinics.

“Informally, opponents of the new rule are referring to it as a ‘gag rule’ because it places an unlawful and unethical restriction on health care professionals and prohibits them in most instances from providing information or referrals for abortion services,” the Attorney Generals stated.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also announced that the Constitution State will be among the 21 states to join the federal lawsuit.

“The domestic gag rule is a direct threat to over 45,000 individuals in Connecticut who rely on Title X clinics for safe, affordable health care. Connecticut is prepared to join our sister states in legal action to block the Trump administration from pushing a politically-motivated, anti-choice agenda on millions of individuals nationwide,” he said. “Women have a right to safe, affordable reproductive health care free from political interference.”

The lawsuit is scheduled to be filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon. The lawsuit is being led by James, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum.

“Title X was meant to support access to health care and family planning services,” James said. “These new rules are antithetical to the purpose of Title X and will hurt millions of Americans. We will not stand by as this federal government attacks our rights and our access to health care.”

Joining New York and Connecticut in the lawsuit are Oregon, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

