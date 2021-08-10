'New York Enters A New Day': Reaction Pours In After Cuomo's Resignation

It didn’t take long for a reaction to pour in after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he will be resigning amid the sexual harassment scandal surrounding his administration.

Cuomo finally acquiesced to calls for his resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10 following days of furor from New Yorkers and politicians alike after the Attorney General’s investigators released a scathing 165-page report finding him guilty of sexually harassing multiple women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James whose investigation led to the governor's resignation, said that Cuomo's announcement "closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.

“I thank Gov. Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lt. Gov., Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day.

"We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Kathy Hochul, who is in line to become the first female governor of New York when Cuomo’s resignation takes effect in 14 days, issued a brief statement of her own while saying she will have additional comments in the near future.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

President Biden is expected to remark on Cuomo's announcement later Tuesday afternoon.

“Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York State government,” Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said. "Over the past year, Andrew Cuomo’s credibility completely fell apart.

“Now, following his overdue resignation, it will never be repaired. The Governor’s pervasive harassment and coverups cast a dark cloud over our State Capitol and took us away from the important work facing this state.”

Ortt went on to say that Cuomo’s resignation “is welcome,” though the investigation into the governor should be continued by the FBI, Attorney General, and other law enforcement authorities.

“Andrew Cuomo broke the law, lied about it, and shamelessly smeared the women who came forward. His resignation is welcome, but it stops short of the justice his victims and the people of New York deserve,” he continued.

"The Legislature must examine the Cuomo administration’s many failings in public forums as soon as possible so that these abuses of power will never happen under another administration.

Ortt added: "We must also acknowledge the fact that the Democrats in the Legislature failed to hold Andrew Cuomo or his administration accountable, despite our repeated calls to do so.”

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, called Cuomo’s resignation "extremely welcome and long overdue news.

"It has been clear for some time that the Governor’s abusive and inappropriate behavior is unacceptable and his continued presence in the Governor’s Mansion was an insult to the women he harassed and the people of New York."

Hudson Valley Assemblyman Mike Lawler, a constant Cuomo critic, called the resignation “past due time.”

“It's past due time that Andrew Cuomo resigned from office after 11 years of bullying, thuggery, and now, predatory sexual behavior," Lawler stated. "His conduct was completely and totally unbecoming of the office of Governor.”

"I'm glad he showed one little moniker of decency by resigning and sparing the people of New York an expensive and prolonged impeachment process.”

Conservative Rob Astorino, a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, and former Westchester County Executive took to Twitter to celebrate Cuomo’s ousting.

“Andrew Cuomo’s legacy is 11yrs of corruption & decline,” he posted. “The Albany insiders ignored the former and New Yorkers suffered the latter. Dead last among states in every positive category, under #Cuomo we only led in taxes and outmigration of our people. Good riddance. #CuomoResign."

State Sen. Pete Harckham of the Hudson Valley called Cuomo’s decision to resign “necessary.”

“The resignation of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was necessary to allow state governance to proceed, and I am grateful for this decision,” he said in a statement. "Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will lead New York State admirably, and I wish her the best in the months ahead.”

Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who represents parts of Rockland and Westchester counties, said that he was “relieved" at Cuomo’s announcement.

“I am relieved that Governor Cuomo has made the right decision to serve New Yorkers by stepping aside and allowing (Lt. Gov.) Kathy Hochul to complete the rest of his term,” he said in a statement. “While there are certainly achievements that the Governor can be proud of, there’s no question that his decision to resign is in the best interests of our state at this time.

“This episode will hopefully teach a clear lesson to everyone in positions of power: employees must be treated with respect and dignity and sexual harassment will not be tolerated.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins echoed James' words in calling it “a somber day” in New York.

“Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government,” she stated.

“Governor Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future,” she continued. “We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive workspaces.”

New York Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued a statement of her own, saying that “First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories.

"They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for new updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.