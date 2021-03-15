New Statewide Poll Reveals Percentage Of NYers Who Think Cuomo Should Immediately Resign

The majority of New Yorkers do not believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo should immediately resign as he navigates his way through multiple scandals, according to a new poll.

Siena College released a new poll that found 50 percent of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should not resign immediately, versus 35 percent who believe the governor should step away from Albany.

New Yorkers also believe that Cuomo can continue to do his job as governor, with 48 percent agreeing against 34 percent who believe he is incapable of properly governing the state at this time.

Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and of inappropriately touching at least one, still has New Yorkers’ faith, with just one-third of voters saying he has committed sexual harassment. One quarter said that Cuomo has not, while others were unsure.

According to the poll, 57 percent of New Yorkers were satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed the sexual harassment complaints, while 32 percent are dissatisfied.

“While many elected officials – Democrats and Republicans alike – have called for Cuomo’s resignation, by a 50-35 percent margin, the voters of New York say Cuomo should not immediately resign,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Nearly two-thirds of Republicans say Cuomo should resign, however, 61 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of independents, a plurality, say he should not.

“A majority of New York City voters and a plurality of voters from both upstate and the downstate suburbs say he should not resign.”

Despite the scandals, 60 percent of voters approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, while 33 percent did not, virtually unchanged from a month ago. Cuomo also got positive grades on four specifics related to the pandemic: communicating, providing accurate information, reopening plans, and managing the vaccine rollout.

“Cuomo has offered an apology and said his office will cooperate with the independent investigation. By a 57-32 percent margin, voters say they are satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed the allegations against him,” Greenberg said.

“Two-thirds of Democrats are satisfied, as are 56 percent of independents; 57 percent of Republicans are not satisfied with the way Cuomo has addressed the allegations. Fifty-four percent of men and 59 percent of women say they are satisfied.”

Cuomo’s favorability continues dropping, with just a 43 percent favorability rating, down from 56 percent as recently as last month.

Currently, 34 percent of voters say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs for re-election in 2022 and 52 percent say they would ‘prefer someone else,’ down significantly from 46-45 percent in February.

“Cuomo’s standing with voters has clearly fallen in the last month. His favorability rating and his re-elect number are both down net 19 points, while his job performance rating is down net 10 points,” Greenberg said.

“Cuomo’s drop in all three ratings is largely the result of Democrats. Among Democrats alone, his favorability rating dropped net 31 points and his re-elect dropped net 33 points.

“In fact, only 46 percent of Democrats now want to re-elect Cuomo, compared to 40 percent who want someone else, down from 65-26 percent last month.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here.

