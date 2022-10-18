New Polls Show Race Tightening Between Hochul, Zeldin As Debate Day Approaches

With just days left until New York’s two gubernatorial candidates face off in their only debate before the election, new polling indicates the race between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is tightening.

Zeldin now trails Hochul by just 5.3 points, 43.7 to 49 percent, according to a rolling average of polls from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12 from RealClearPolitics (RCP).

Nearly seven percent of voters remain undecided with just weeks left until the midterm elections, pollsters said.

Previously listed as “lean Democrat,” RCP now has the New York governor's race labeled as a “toss up.”

One poll, conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research, shows Hochul only six percentage points up over Zeldin, 50 to 44 percent. The poll surveyed 824 likely voters between Oct. 8 and 12, and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The fresh polling is welcome news for supporters of Zeldin, who previously trailed Hochul by 14 points, 39 to 53 percent, according to a Siena College poll in August 2022.

Zeldin celebrated the new numbers in a post on Twitter Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Our race was just moved to TOSS UP by (RealClearPolitics)! We have just 24 days to go until we FIRE @KathyHochul & save our state,” Zeldin wrote.

He went on to say that it’s not too late for Hochul to “come out of hiding and do multiple debates with me across New York, starting immediately!”

Zeldin represents the state’s 1st Congressional District covering eastern Long Island. He is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump officially endorsed Zeldin for governor in a post on his “Truth Social” media platform on Sunday, Oct. 16, saying Zeldin “was strong on the Border, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded.”

“Lee Zeldin was a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE,” Trump continued. “He will be a GREAT governor of New York, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. GOOD LUCK LEE!”

Hochul, a former lieutenant governor and the state’s first female governor, is seeking her first full term in office after assuming the role in August 2021 when Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

She and Zeldin will take part in their sole debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Pace University in Manhattan. It will air on Spectrum News NY1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

