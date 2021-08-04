New Poll Shows Majority Of New Yorkers Want Cuomo To Resign

New Yorkers have turned on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and are calling for his resignation, according to a newly released poll.

Poll Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resign? Yes . No. Undecided. Don't care. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resign? Yes . 64%

No. 29%

Undecided. 5%

Don't care. 2% Back to Vote

A Marist poll conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 3 following the release of the Attorney General’s report into sexual harassment claims made against the governor found that 59 percent of New Yorkers are calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

Of those polled, 52 percent of registered Democrats want Cuomo to resign, while 77 percent of Republicans are calling for the governor to step away from Albany.

According to pollsters, 32 percent of New Yorkers believe that Cuomo should finish out the remainder of his term, and if he is not to resign, 59 percent believe that the state Assembly should move to impeach him.

Though he has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing, 44 percent of New Yorkers believe Cuomo did something illegal, 29 percent think he acted unethically but did nothing illegal, and just 7 percent believe the governor did nothing wrong.

The poll found that “Cuomo’s elections prospects are bleak.”

Just 11 percent of New Yorkers, including 12 percent of registered voters, think that Cuomo should be reelected, while 78 percent said that it’s time to move on to another candidate.

As recently as February, 36 percent of voters thought Cuomo should be reelected, while 58 percent sought a new governor. Among Democrats, only 18 percent believe Cuomo should seek reelection.

“The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his removal from office,” Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of the Marist Poll said.

“If he does not resign, nearly six in ten New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”

The complete Marist poll can be found here.

