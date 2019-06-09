New NY Law Would Allow Nursing Mothers To Delay Jury Duty

Contact Us
Politics

New state legislation may allow nursing mothers to delay jury duty for up to two years.
Can't get out of jury duty? Have a baby.

That's not a joke.

Nursing mothers may avoid jury duty in New York, thanks to state legislation passed this week in Albany by the Assembly and Senate. Women could delay jury duty for up to two years if they are breastfeeding a baby.

If signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as expected, nursing mothers would need to provide a doctor's note to postpone jury duty.

Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, a Bronx Democrat, sponsored the bill.

