Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Find Crash But No Driver, Plates Or Registration Stickers In Ramapo
New NY Attorney General Gaining Attention As Powerful New Trump Rival

Zak Failla
New York Attorney General Letitita James. Photo Credit: AG Letitita James
President Donald Trump Photo Credit: White House photo

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been turning as she continues to take the fight to President Donald Trump and his administration.

Just months into her first term as Attorney General, James, a Democrat, has “emerged as one of the most aggressive and ambitious litigators in the country,” according to The Hill, citing several lawsuits she has filed against the commander-in-chief.

Since taking office, James has launched investigations and probes into Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family , the NRA, and other special interests . She has also taken steps to ascertain Trump’s bank records and is investigations of allegations that undocumented employees at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester were instructed to work overtime without additional pay.

According to The Hill, since taking office, James has filed more lawsuits than her last three predecessors combined, all while clashing with prominent city, state and federal officials. She took office after former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned amid sexual harassment claims.

James reportedly was mulling a potential run as New York City Mayor when Bill de Blasio's term expires in 2021, but she saw an opportunity in Albany when Schneiderman suddenly was forced out of office. She bested Republican Keith Wofford to become the state's first African American attorney general.

“As the next attorney general of [Trump’s] home state, I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn,” James said in November. The president took notice, tweeting that the AG “openly campaigned on a GET TRUMP agenda,” the following month.

The complete profile on James from The Hill can be read here .

