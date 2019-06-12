New National Poll: Here's Who Voters Favor In 2020 Election Between Trump, Top Democrats

In a first look at head-to-head 2020 presidential matchups nationwide , six Democratic challengers lead President Donald Trump if the election was held today.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden has been losing some support among Democrats, but still leads the Republican incumbent by 53 to 40 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released on Tuesday, June 11.

In other matchups , the Quinnipiac Poll found:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading President Trump by 51 to 42 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of Trump by 49 to 41 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren topping Trump by 49 to 42 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edging Trump by 47 to 42 percent;

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker by a nose over Trump, 47 to 42 percent.

Fourteen other potential challengers including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand received less than 1 percent support among likely Democratic voters, according to the poll.

“It’s a long 17 months to Election Day, but Joe Biden is ahead by landslide proportions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “That said, the Trump bump to 42 percent job approval is nothing to sniff at. It’s one point shy of the best Quinnipiac University survey number ever for President Trump,” Malloy said.

The poll also found that 70 percent of American voters say the nation’s economy is "excellent" or "good," but just 41 percent of voters say Trump deserves credit for a strong economy. Another 27 percent of the respondents said Trump does not deserve credit and 28 percent think that the economy is "not so good" or "poor."

Meanwhile, Biden's lead over other Democrats in the presidential primary race has fallen compared to the previous two monthly Quinnipiac polls.

Biden received 30 percent support among Democrats and voters leaning Democratic in the latest poll. This compares to his 35 percent standing on May 21 and Biden's 38 percent standing in an April 30 poll right after he announced his candidacy.

Sanders, Warren and Buttiglieg all made slight gains over last month's poll. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is at 3 percent, compared to 2 percent last month.

From June 6 – 10, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,214 voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.