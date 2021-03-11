New Bipartisan Calls For Cuomo To Resign Made After Groping Accusation

New bipartisan calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation are coming from all corners following the latest allegations of him having inappropriate sexual contact with a staffer.

This week, a sixth woman came forward, reportedly claiming that Cuomo summoned her to the Executive Mansion, where he reached under her shirt and groped her, a claim that the governor has vehemently denied.

Following that report, more New York lawmakers have come out with calls for Cuomo to resign, with Democratic State Sen. Shelley Mayer of Westchester calling the latest allegation “the last straw.”

“There has been a deeply disturbing pattern of women alleging sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yesterday’s allegation of groping was, frankly, for me, the last straw,” she said in a statement. “I do not see how the State of New York can be led during this crisis by this Governor.”

Central New York Democratic State Sen. John Mannion also called for Cuomo to “step aside” amid the latest reports of harassment.

“The ability of the Governor and his aides to lead New York is compromised beyond repair,” Mannion said in a statement. “It’s time for them to do the right thing and step aside for the sake of all New Yorkers.

“The stories are heartbreaking and I believe they are the truth,” he added. “These brave New Yorkers have established a credible pattern of abhorrent and possibly criminal behavior by Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Westchester strongly stated that Cuomo "must resign" over the latest reports of sexual harassment.

“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” Stewart-Cousins said. “We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data, and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health, and economic impacts of it,” she continued. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign.”

According to reports, at least 85 New York lawmakers have called for Cuomo's resignation or impeachment.

The entire New York Senate Republican Conference signed a letter reiterating their calls for resignation on March 11.

"The Governor’s office is under a cloud of multiple scandals and ongoing investigations," they said. "New Yorkers need a leader to focus on the important work facing this state, but the ability of this Governor to be anything but a distraction is damaged beyond repair. He must resign for the good of all New Yorkers. If the Governor does not resign, the next step is impeachment."

In a new letter of their own, a total of 59 Democratic lawmakers in the State Legislature, including 40 Assembly members signed on calling for Cuomo's resignation. Without Republicans, there needs to be 76 Assembly Democrats supporting impeachment.

"As legislators and as New Yorkers, we must decide what is best for the future of New York State," they wrote. "The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership.

"In light of the Governor's admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths, he has lost the confidence of the public and state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

The Democrats said that New York already has a capable replacement in-house in Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"In the meantime, the governor needs to put the people of New York first," they wrote. "We have a Lieutenant-Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time."

Cuomo has denied the most recent allegation, calling it “gut-wrenching” in a statement.

“As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this," he said. “The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

"I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General's report.”

Assemblyman Mike Lawler, noting that Cuomo has been steadfast in not resigning, said that if Cuomo won’t resign, they need to move forward with impeaching the governor.

The Governor has made it abundantly clear that he will not resign,” Lawler said. “Instead of twiddling our thumbs, hoping and dreaming that the governor will change his mind, we need to act.

“As a legislative body, we need to move forward on articles of impeachment immediately,” he added. “We need to show a direct and clear message to the Governor that his actions are abominable and will not be tolerated by us or the residents of New York.”

