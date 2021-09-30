'Mr. Cuomo Broke The Laws He Championed': NY AG Hits Back After Attacks By Ex-Gov's Attorney

New York Attorney General Letitia James again defended her investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against ousted former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James, whose investigation led to Cuomo’s resignation, was critical of Cuomo during a speech before the Association for a Better New York.

The AG’s report found Cuomo complicit in sexually harassing at least 11 women, including a New York State Police trooper who had been assigned to his security detail.

“The former governor has spent a lot of energy criticizing it and me," James said during her speech. "Until now, I've chosen to take the high road. I've chosen not to respond in detail. That changes today.

“Mr. Cuomo broke the laws he championed," she stated. "He has never taken responsibility for his own conduct. He has never held himself accountable for how his behavior affected our state government.”

Cuomo, who has denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney have been critical of his accusers, and the report that led to his downfall. Some Cuomo allies have also called James’ investigation politically motivated as she potentially sought to unseat him in Albany.

The former governor has not been formally charged with any crimes, but he remains under investigation in multiple counties where he allegedly acted inappropriately.

“My office appointed outside, independent investigators," James added. "By contrast, Mr. Cuomo used his own staff.

“Let’s not lose sight of what’s important,” James said. “It’s not me. It’s not Mr. Cuomo, but the survivors of his harassment. The people of our state whose trust, he broke. And the people who believed in him, including myself. No one is above the law. And our state can do better moving forward.”

Rich Azzopardi, a longtime spokesperson for Cuomo issued a statement critical of James' investigation and handling of it follow its release.

“It should raise serious red flags that the AG and her staff duck every time specific questions about omissions and inaccuracies in the AG’s report are raised,” he stated. “The public deserves specific answers from the AG as to the credibility of her report — especially while she mulls a run for governor.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.