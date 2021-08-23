Moving Trucks Take Cuomo's Stuff To Sister's Westchester Estate: Will He Be Living There?

From the Executive Mansion to a Westchester estate?

With his time in office coming to a close following his resignation, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s belongings were reportedly packed up and shipped to his sister’s home in Westchester, not far from the Mount Kisco home he formerly shared with longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee.

The home in Purchase is owned by Maria Cole and her husband, famed fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

It was unclear where Cuomo was going to settle down in when his resignation becomes official at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, with other options named including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s $2.9 million Hamptons home, or with his 89-year-old mother, who owns a co-op on Sutton Place South in Manhattan.

According to reports, it is unclear if the soon-to-be-former governor plans to live in the Westchester abode, or if he is simply storing items at the estate.

Cole’s estate includes a pool, entrance gate, massive backyard, and a red barn that doubles as a guest house is worth approximately $2.9 million, according to Zillow.

Two U-Haul trucks departed from the Albany mansion at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday and arrived in Purchase at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Along the way, the movers reportedly took a 25-minute break at a rest stop in Ulster County.

The New York Post reported that one of the two drivers of U-Hauls containing Cuomo’s belongings was instructed to engage in a game of subterfuge in an attempt to hide the governor’s whereabouts.

The driver told the Post over the weekend that "he was instructed to ‘drive to the Tappan Zee’ bridge — and wasn’t provided an address until about 30 seconds before pulling up to the property,” adding that “the mover said he didn’t receive any information on whose house he was schlepping boxes to.”

Cuomo has largely been silent about his plans post-resignation.

“Uh, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Cuomo said to New York Magazine about his future plans in his first interview since resigning. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective, and that’s not gonna change.

“The details aren’t really that important to me, to tell you the truth, you know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

