Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: 430 New Cases In Rockland County As Statewide Total Hits 92,381
Politics

Most Say Trump Was Not Prepared For COVID-19 Pandemic, Poll Finds: What Do You Think?

Zak Failla
Most voters polled thought that President Donald Trump was not ready for the pandemic.
Most voters polled thought that President Donald Trump was not ready for the pandemic. Photo Credit: The White House

More voters than not say that President Donald Trump’s administration has failed to do enough to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a newly released poll.

Poll
Do You Think Trump Was Prepared To Handle the COVID-19 Pandemic?
Current Results

Do You Think Trump Was Prepared To Handle the COVID-19 Pandemic?

  • Yes
    33%
  • No
    67%

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll - which was conducted before Trump announced a 30-day extension of social distancing protocols - found that 47 percent of voters feel that the administration hasn’t done enough to battle the pandemic.

In comparison, 40 percent of voters found that Trump’s administration has done the right amount.

A similar poll two weeks ago determined that 43 percent thought the administration wasn’t doing enough, while 39 percent were satisfied with the response to the outbreak.

Other polls conducted by CNN, Navigator, Daily Kos/Civiqs also had similar findings, with the majority of voters feeling the federal government could have and should be doing more.

Trump’s rating slide came following his 30-day extension of social distancing, which came days after he announced that America would “be open for business” by Easter, although that projection never seemed feasible to most.

The POLITICO poll also determined that 38 percent versus 37 percent thought it was a good idea to end social distancing in the next two months, though 46 percent thought it a good idea to end within three months.

The poll was conducted from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29. A total of 1,997 registered voters were polled.

