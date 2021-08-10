More Women Join 11 Others Accusing Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment; First Accuser Plans To Sue Him

The hot water Andrew Cuomo has found himself in for months is heating up as more women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York's third-term governor.

Two more women have now come forward to prosecutors to accuse the 63-year-old Cuomo of sexually harassed them, bringing the total number of accusers to 13.

The new allegations come days after New York Attorney General’s independent investigators released a scathing 165-page report that determined the governor had acted inappropriately with at least 11 women, including a State Police trooper and multiple state staffers.

However, no further prosecution is expected to come from the AG, who announced her office’s investigation has reached its conclusion and the new accusers were instead directed to local law enforcement.

According to reports, James wasn’t even briefed on the new allegations. It remains unclear who the women are or what allegations have been made against Cuomo.

District Attorneys in Albany, Manhattan, Nassau, Westchester, and Oswego counties are all in the process of gathering information to investigate potential criminal acts by the governor in their jurisdictions.

Cuomo has been largely silent since the AG’s report was released, offering his own pre-taped response where he denied wrongdoing, while his personal attorney, former US Justice Department official Rita Glavin discounted the credibility of some of his accusers.

Cuomo went on to address claims that he inappropriately kissed employees and others on the hands, cheek, or forehead, saying that he’s “been making the same gesture in public all my life,” while showing slides of him with other New Yorkers and dignitaries.

“I kiss people on the cheek … I kiss people on the forehead … I kiss people on the hand … I embrace people,” he said. “I’m the same person in public as I am in private. I try to put people at ease, to make them smile, to connect with them, show my appreciation and friendship.

“I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.”

