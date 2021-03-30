Member Of Trump Family Who Lives In Hudson Valley Hired By Fox News

Westchester resident Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law off the former president and former advisor to his campaign has taken a position as a paid on-air contributor for Fox News.

Trump made it official on Monday, March 29 during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” where she was welcomed with open arms by the network that led to newfound infamy for the former president.

“Well I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, said during her initial appearance. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long.

“You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key. So to be a part of the team I’m so so excited.”

The announcement comes as Lara Trump contemplates a run for a Senate seat in her native state of North Carolina, which she says won’t cause a conflict of interest.

Fox News typically cuts ties with employees and contributors once they officially announce their candidacy.

Most recently, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary, announced her intention to run for governor of Arkansas, prompting the network to sever its relationship with her.

“Fox has been very generous with me,” Lara Trump said. “They had said, look, if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do, they are going to work with me on that front and make sure that everything — all the rules are followed and we do everything properly.

“So thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have the possibility that that’s in the future so I still haven’t officially made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon.”

Eric Trump spent much of his life near Byram Lake at Seven Springs, the 230-acre estate his father purchased in 1995. It straddles the towns of North Castle, New Castle, and Bedford.

Built in 1919 by Washington Post owner Eugene Meyer (the father of Katherine Graham), Seven Springs was purchased by Donald Trump for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Eric and Lara Trump and their children lived in a home at Seven Springs for nearly five years before relocating to their current residence, in Briarcliff Manor near the Trump National Golf Club.

