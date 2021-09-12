Letitia James Drops Out Of Governor's Race, Will Seek Reelection As NY AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James is reversing course and suspending her 2022 gubernatorial run.

The 62-year-old James, who was considered incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s biggest competition in the Democratic primary, announced on Thursday, Dec. 9 that she would be hitting the brakes on her run to remain in her current position.

Instead of running for governor, James instead threw her hat back in the race to retain her current position as attorney general.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.

“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

In the latest Siena College poll, Democrats favored Hochul with 36 percent supporting her run, compared to 18 percent for New York Attorney General Letitia James

The move comes as James requested a deposition of former President Donald Trump as she moves on a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization while continuing to collaborate with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. on a criminal probe into the company and its top officials.

The attorney general had announced her candidacy on Twitter on October 29, saying, "I'm running for Governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

According to some reports, James’ timing comes as the Democratic Party gears up for a potentially challenging year in 2022 with several primaries expected to be hotly contested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.