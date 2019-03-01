Kirsten Gillibrand No Longer On Speaking Terms With Hillary Clinton, Report Says

Presidential hopeful, U.S. senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Westchester resident and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua are reportedly not on speaking terms, according to The New York Times.

Poll Do you agree with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's decision to run for president? Yes No Maybe Undecided Submit Vote View Results Final Results Voting Closed Do you agree with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's decision to run for president? Yes 24%

No 67%

Maybe 4%

Undecided 6% Back to Vote

The two once shared a “close relationship,” according to the report , though their friendship reportedly soured two years ago when Gillibrand made comments about former President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Gillibrand announced her intention to run for president in 2020 during an appearance on CBS’-TV's “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” throwing her hat into what is expected to be a crowded ring challenging President Donald Trump.

“I’m going to run for president of the United States, because as a young mom, I’m going to fight for other’s people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own,” she said. “Which is why I believe healthcare should be a right not a privilege.

"It’s why I believe we should have better public schools for our kids, because it shouldn’t matter what block you grow up on, and why I believe anybody who wants to work hard enough should be able to get whatever job training they need to work up to the middle class.”

According to the Times report , several Democrats have met with the former Secretary of State who sought her counsel as they consider campaigning for commander-in-chief. Gillibrand has reportedly not consulted Clinton about her run for the Oval Office, and Clinton is not expected to take another shot at Trump.

“Ms. Gillibrand and Mrs. Clinton were not on speaking terms ahead of Ms. Gillibrand’s run, even though Mrs. Clinton had inspired Ms. Gillibrand to get into politics, wrote the foreword to her book and campaigned for her in her first House race,” the report states. “Their relationship deteriorated after Ms. Gillibrand in late 2017 said a resignation by Mr. Clinton would have been 'appropriate.' "

Although she has not sought the advice, Gillibrand has ambitious plans if she is to take office in 2020.

“I would restore what’s been lost," she said. "The integrity and compassion of this country. I would bring people together to start getting things done. If you want to get healthcare done, you have to bring Democrats and Republicans together. You have to get people together and find common ground.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.