Kathy Hochul, Hours Away From Becoming NY's First Female Governor, Names Two Women To Key Posts

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will soon become New York's 57th governor, announced two senior appointments for her incoming administration.

Hochul announced on Monday, Aug. 23, that Karen Persichilli Keogh will be appointed secretary to the governor and Elizabeth Fine will be appointed counsel to the governor.

Keogh succeeds Melissa DeRosa as secretary to the governor, the highest-ranking position for a non-elected official in the state government.

“Karen Persichilli Keogh and Elizabeth Fine bring the depth of knowledge, leadership, and experience that it will take to meet the challenges New Yorkers face,” Hochul said in a statement. "As Governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it's defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy."

Persichilli Keogh, who was born and raised in Nassau County, served on Hillary Clinton's senior staff for seven years when Clinton was a senator.

She also managed US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's transition from the House of Representatives to the US Senate.

She recently worked as the head of global philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fine is the executive vice-president and general counsel of the state's economic development agency, Empire State Development, Hochul said. She previously served as general counsel of the New York City Council from 2006 to 2014. She also served as special counsel to the president during the Clinton Administration in 1993.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his final address as governor on Monday. His resignation is set to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday, and Hochul will be sworn in at midnight Tuesday, Aug. 24. A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for late Tuesday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.