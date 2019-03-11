Jeanine Pirro's Comments On Muslim Congresswoman Spur Backlash

Former Westchester District Attorney Jeanine Pirro drew the ire of even her Fox News employers after she made disparaging comments about Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro said during her weekly broadcast on Fox on Saturday.

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

The comments led to a wave of backlash for Pirro, including from her employers at Fox News.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar," the network said in a statement. "They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

On Twitter, Omar posted, “Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our Constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth.”

On Sunday night, Pirro didn’t back down, proclaiming that she “did not call Rep. Omar un-American.” She doubled down by inviting the congresswoman to “come on (her) show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she stated. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

Pirro is currently the host of “Justice With Judge Jeanine” on Fox News. She previously hosted the show “Judge Jeanine Pirro” on the CW, which was canceled six years ago. Pirro was the Westchester DA from 1993 until 2005.

